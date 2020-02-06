Bki Investment Co Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BKI)

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Shares of BKI stock opened at A$1.74 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Bki Investment has a twelve month low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of A$1.74 ($1.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.65.

About Bki Investment

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

