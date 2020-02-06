Bki Investment Co Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BKI)

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.
Shares of BKI stock opened at A$1.74 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Bki Investment has a twelve month low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of A$1.74 ($1.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.65.
About Bki Investment
