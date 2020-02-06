BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $34,429.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,757,960 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.