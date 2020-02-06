BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 50,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

