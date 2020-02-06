BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

BKN opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

