Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Maryland Municipal stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
About Blackrock Maryland Municipal
