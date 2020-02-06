Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

MEN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

