BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
MFL stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $13.88.
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile
