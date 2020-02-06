BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

MFL stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

