Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUS)

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

MUS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,383. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

