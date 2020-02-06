Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
MHN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.