BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured alerts:

NYSE:MPA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.