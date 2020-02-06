Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 73,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,695. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

