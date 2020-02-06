Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.
About Blackstone Group
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
