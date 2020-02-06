Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

