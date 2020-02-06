Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $94,750.00 and $14.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

