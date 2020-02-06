B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Trading Down 2%

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)’s stock price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79, approximately 2,750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. ValuEngine downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

