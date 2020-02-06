BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.81 ($63.73).

EPA:BNP traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €50.41 ($58.62). 3,883,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.44 and its 200-day moving average is €46.82. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

