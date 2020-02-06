Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.30.

NYSE:BA traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.20. 10,144,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of -285.17, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

