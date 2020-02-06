BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $639,195.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $639,195.00 and approximately $45,193.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00006948 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045160 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00065451 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000738 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.41 or 1.00389845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,192 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

