Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 5.9%

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.35, approximately 239,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 260,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

