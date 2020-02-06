Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $74.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,939.29. The company had a trading volume of 552,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,845. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,010.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,964.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.