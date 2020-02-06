Boot Barn Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

BOOT traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.