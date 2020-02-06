Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.66 million for the quarter.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.