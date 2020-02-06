Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 1,594,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.