Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 149,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

