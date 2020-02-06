Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.27

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $332.27 and traded as high as $370.00. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $359.80, with a volume of 509,590 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In related news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.