Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.57

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.57 and last traded at $168.57, with a volume of 12827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.36.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

