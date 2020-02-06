Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,826 shares during the period. Brink’s makes up about 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $123,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brink’s by 971.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brink’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 42.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,840. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

