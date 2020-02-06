Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,471,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458,755. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

