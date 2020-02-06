Brokerages Anticipate 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post ($0.83) Earnings Per Share

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $57.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 89bio an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETNB. Oppenheimer began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. 89bio has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

