Brokerages Anticipate Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Avrobio posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

AVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.73.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avrobio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

