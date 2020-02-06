Brokerages Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,116. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

