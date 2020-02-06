Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.12.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

