Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.12.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.