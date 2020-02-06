Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

PAGP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 1,774,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

