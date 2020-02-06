Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.10). American Axle & Manufact. reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 1,568,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

