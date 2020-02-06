Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 1,412,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,630. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

