Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.63 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BMRA opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

