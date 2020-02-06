Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 1,181,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

