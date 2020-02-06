Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Umpqua also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.79. 944,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock worth $385,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

