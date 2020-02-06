Brokerages Set Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $11.00

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ARDX remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 483,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,583. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $477.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 249,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

