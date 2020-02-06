Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT at $34.25

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTX traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,212. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

