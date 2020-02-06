Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $55.50

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,356. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

