Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $27.19

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $290,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAR opened at $26.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

