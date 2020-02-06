Brokerages Set Slack (NYSE:WORK) Target Price at $31.05

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 12,422,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698,131. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $30,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,835 shares of company stock worth $4,737,859.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

