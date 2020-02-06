Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves anticipates that the information services provider will earn $13.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,769.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $57.31 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $23.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,469.09. 1,091,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,016.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

