Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BPR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

BPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

