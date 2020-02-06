BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 1,098,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 313,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

