Buckingham Research Raises Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $37.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.99.

NYSE ROL remained flat at $$38.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,598. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

