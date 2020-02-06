Bulwark (BWK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $327.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $287,590.00 and approximately $327.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.