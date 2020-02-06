Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.16

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.50. Burnham shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 3,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

