Bytom Market Capitalization Achieves $106.94 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $106.94 million and approximately $26.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, EXX and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00752653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OTCBTC, Neraex, CoinEgg, RightBTC, HitBTC, CoinEx, Kucoin, Huobi, BigONE, Cryptopia, Gate.io, LBank, FCoin, Bibox, BitMart, EXX, ZB.COM and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

