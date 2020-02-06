Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. Cabot also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.
Shares of CBT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.
In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
