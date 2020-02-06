Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. Cabot also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

